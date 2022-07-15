8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Stock Price Down 3.9% After Insider Selling

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.9% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 40,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,806,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Specifically, CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $110,485.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,748.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $117,713.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,559. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $516.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The company had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,039,000 after buying an additional 1,851,380 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $22,015,000. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 800,689 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at $6,491,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

