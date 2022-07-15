8PAY (8PAY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10,204.00

8PAY (8PAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, 8PAY has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $453,624.14 and $10,204.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00052073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00024383 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001852 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

