82,285 Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Bought by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 82,285 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,650,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FN. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 471,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,832,000 after buying an additional 184,134 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Fabrinet by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 661,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,402,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Fabrinet by 1,833.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 130,299 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $6,018,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $5,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.14.

Fabrinet stock opened at $81.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.92. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $564.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.72 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.