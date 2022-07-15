642 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Acquired by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in AON by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AON stock opened at $268.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.93 and a 200 day moving average of $288.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.56.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

