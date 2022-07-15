5,275 Shares in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Bought by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,105,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $784,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 921.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 27,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OAS shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.50.

Shares of OAS opened at $109.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.62 and a 200 day moving average of $139.75. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $181.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous dividend of $2.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.64%.

As of July 1, 2022, Oasis Petroleum Inc was acquired by Whiting Petroleum Corporation, in a reverse merger transaction. Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States.

