50,000 Shares in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC) Acquired by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.
Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IOAC opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.50.
Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.
