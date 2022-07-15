40,000 Shares in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR) Purchased by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Catalyst Partners Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,391,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 487,909 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 54,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPAR opened at $9.75 on Friday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

