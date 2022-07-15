3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of 3M by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

3M Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.93. 16,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,292. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $203.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.