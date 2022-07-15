3,528 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Purchased by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 229.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 12.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

