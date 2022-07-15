3,498 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Chico Wealth RIA

Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.6% of Chico Wealth RIA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,382,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,459. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

