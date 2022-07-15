3,494 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Youngs Advisory Group Inc.

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3,957.9% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,227,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,936 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 197,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $4,030,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.62. 83,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,715,773. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $271.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.09.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 333,190 shares of company stock worth $21,703,323. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

