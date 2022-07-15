315 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Acquired by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $655,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 215,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 76,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $91.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average of $81.36.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.