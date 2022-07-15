30,017 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Bought by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Hedge Fund Activity

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Kroger by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KR opened at $47.50 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

