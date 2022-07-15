28,401 Shares in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Bought by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SEI Investments by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,033 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 616,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,589,000 after purchasing an additional 351,420 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 995,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,678,000 after purchasing an additional 222,142 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $11,371,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in SEI Investments by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,139,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,599,000 after purchasing an additional 143,693 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,335. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SEI Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

