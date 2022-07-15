280 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Bought by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,659,000 after buying an additional 1,135,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,596,000 after buying an additional 873,149 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,166,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,135,000 after buying an additional 280,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,879,000 after buying an additional 239,615 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.09. 1,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,624. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.98. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.