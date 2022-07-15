225 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by Nauset Wealth Management. LLC

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $2.61 on Thursday, reaching $136.79. 99,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,370. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.30 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $103.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.61.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $223.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.12.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

