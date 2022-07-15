20,311 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Acquired by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. NiSource makes up about 1.1% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $3,108,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 798,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,046,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,760,000 after acquiring an additional 701,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 42.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.64. 29,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,925,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.44%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

