1,581 Shares in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG) Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000.

BATS TMFG opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.05.

