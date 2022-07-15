1,273 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,273 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,073 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,519 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD opened at $252.60 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.58.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.61.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

