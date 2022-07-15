12,600 Shares in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Acquired by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $753,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after buying an additional 227,275 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of CEIX opened at $55.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5,589.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.19. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.98). CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $148,970.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,507.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sophie Bergeron sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $588,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,128. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.