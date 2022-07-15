11,715 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by BG Investment Services Inc.

BG Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,823,179,000 after buying an additional 4,463,503 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,002 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after acquiring an additional 741,429 shares during the period. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $103,691,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $144.49. The stock had a trading volume of 74,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,491. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

