10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.86.

TXG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of TXG opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 1.86. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $191.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average is $70.30.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $129,506.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,239,516.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics Institutional Buying and Selling

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 34.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 68,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

