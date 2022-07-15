10,726 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.11. 2,172,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,594,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

