Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ZRSEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 178 to CHF 173 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 169 to CHF 95 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Zur Rose Group to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 140 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 230 to CHF 135 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.33.

ZRSEF stock opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. Zur Rose Group has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $425.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.74.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

