Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZG. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.17.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $33.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $114.07.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,023 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 59,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

