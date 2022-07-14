Zeusshield (ZSC) Market Cap Reaches $109,437.54

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $109,437.54 and approximately $9,990.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,254.49 or 0.99998858 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003150 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

