Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.40. 22,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,696,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zeta Global from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $892.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 389.93% and a negative net margin of 61.52%. The company had revenue of $126.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zeta Global news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $34,883.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

