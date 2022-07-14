Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Position Reduced by Brilliance Asset Management Ltd.

Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,631,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689,083 shares during the quarter. Zai Lab makes up about 28.2% of Brilliance Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.69% of Zai Lab worth $71,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZLAB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.72. The stock had a trading volume of 17,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.02. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $176.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $46.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 324.08% and a negative return on equity of 37.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Zai Lab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

