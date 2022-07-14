Ycash (YEC) Price Up 29.9% This Week

Ycash (YEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ycash has traded up 29.9% against the dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $747,659.83 and $160.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00271638 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00074784 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00074737 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004295 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Profile

YEC is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,652,709 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

