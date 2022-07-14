Xend Finance (XEND) Trading Down 13.4% Over Last Week

Xend Finance (XEND) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $193,025.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,060,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

