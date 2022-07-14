World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Holdings Lifted by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,369 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.44% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $20,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after buying an additional 484,413 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,472,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 610,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,144,000 after buying an additional 445,350 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 260.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,462,000 after buying an additional 431,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,371,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,337. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $68.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average is $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.21.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

WWE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

