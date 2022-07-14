Wise (LON:WISE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 410 at Credit Suisse Group

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 640 ($7.61) to GBX 410 ($4.88) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

WISE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.07) target price on shares of Wise in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wise from GBX 950 ($11.30) to GBX 700 ($8.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Wise alerts:

Shares of LON WISE traded down GBX 6.60 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 328 ($3.90). 1,784,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,028. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 343.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 477.84. Wise has a fifty-two week low of GBX 285 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,176.50 ($13.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,933.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other Wise news, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 397 ($4.72), for a total value of £123,689.32 ($147,109.09).

Wise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's payments infrastructure comprise various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.