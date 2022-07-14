WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $56.11

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.11 and last traded at $56.13, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.26.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLS. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 31.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

