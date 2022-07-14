Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Holdings Increased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,839. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.39. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

WSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

