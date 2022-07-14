William Russell Acquires 15,000 Shares of Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM) Stock

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating) insider William Russell acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £17,250 ($20,516.18).

William Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 6th, William Russell acquired 5,000 shares of Augmentum Fintech stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,136.06).

On Tuesday, May 17th, William Russell acquired 20,000 shares of Augmentum Fintech stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £23,800 ($28,306.37).

LON:AUGM opened at GBX 108.50 ($1.29) on Thursday. Augmentum Fintech PLC has a one year low of GBX 84 ($1.00) and a one year high of GBX 174.50 ($2.08). The firm has a market cap of £194.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 130.27.

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

