Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.17

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$44.17 and last traded at C$44.34, with a volume of 143054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$45.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.36.

The stock has a market cap of C$20.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$389.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$392.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 27.19%.

In other news, Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.61, for a total transaction of C$894,293.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,895,099.96.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

