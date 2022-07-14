WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Holdings Lifted by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 634.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WRK traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.94. 92,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,156. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92. WestRock has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Citigroup downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

