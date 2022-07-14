WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target Cut to $29.00

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered WesBanco from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.67.

WSBC stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $68,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $161,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,569.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $295,340 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in WesBanco by 293.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 414.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

