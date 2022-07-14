Wells Fargo & Company Trims Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Target Price to $35.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NOG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.44.

NOG opened at $23.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. The company had revenue of $456.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -74.51%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,829,293.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,201,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,723,000 after purchasing an additional 350,904 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

