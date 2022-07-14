Wells Fargo & Company Trims Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Target Price to $102.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.89.

NYSE:APTV opened at $89.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.49. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

