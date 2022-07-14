Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WFC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE WFC opened at $39.07 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.