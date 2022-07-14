Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Tran Capital Management L.P.’s Largest Position

Tran Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,727,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,828 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 7.3% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $83,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 136.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 54,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 6,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,767,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,913,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,747,000 after buying an additional 301,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WFC stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,559,068. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16. The company has a market cap of $145.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

