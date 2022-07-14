Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Kontoor Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Kontoor Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $34.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.65 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 138.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,247,000 after buying an additional 88,296 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,238,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,413,000 after acquiring an additional 28,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,659,000 after acquiring an additional 18,101 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,848,000 after acquiring an additional 39,777 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

