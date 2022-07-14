Wells Fargo & Company Cuts JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $118.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close.

JPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.17.

NYSE JPM traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.04. 1,355,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,334,171. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $109.30 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $317.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

