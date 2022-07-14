Welch Group LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Welch Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.45. 2,573,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,522,215. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.41 and a one year high of $82.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

