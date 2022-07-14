Welch Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 89,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Blackstone by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 256,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,209,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 376,431 shares worth $19,168,730. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.63. The stock had a trading volume of 193,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,164. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.66 and its 200-day moving average is $114.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

