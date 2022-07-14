Welch Group LLC Lowers Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Welch Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.7% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE GPC traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $136.71. 21,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,963. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.