Welch Group LLC Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 39,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in Deere & Company by 342.3% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 2,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $2.45 on Thursday, hitting $294.33. 61,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,579. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $335.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.72.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

