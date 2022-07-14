Welch Group LLC Has $48.30 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.8% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $48,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $262,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 710.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.17.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $7.96 on Thursday, reaching $400.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,615. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.