Welch Group LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Welch Group LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock valued at $344,066,066. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $4.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $326.81. 85,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $334.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.42 and a 200-day moving average of $281.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

